APGenco Hits Record 6,160 MW Thermal Power Generation, Naidu Hails Milestone

Andhra Pradesh
13 March 2026 12:10 PM IST

Noting that APGENCO projects have a total installed capacity of 6,610 megawatts, Naidu said achieving 6,160 megawatts on March 11, amounting to 93.19 per cent production, was a remarkable feat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday congratulated APGENCO for achieving a record thermal power generation of 6,160 megawatts in a single day. He attributed the feat to the strategic recovery of the power sector under the NDA coalition's 20-month governance.

"Congratulations to APGENCO for creating a new record by generating 6,160 megawatts of thermal power in a single day, the highest ever," said Naidu in a post on X.
Noting that Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) projects have a total installed capacity of 6,610 megawatts, he said achieving 6,160 megawatts on March 11, amounting to 93.19 per cent production, was a remarkable feat.
He congratulated the workers, employees, senior officials of GENCO plants and the departmental minister for their role in achieving the milestone.


( Source : PTI )
andhra pradesh news ap cm chandrababu naidu apgenco NDA alliance 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
PTI
PTI

