APGenco Hits Record 6,160 MW Thermal Power Generation, Naidu Hails Milestone

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday congratulated APGENCO for achieving a record thermal power generation of 6,160 megawatts in a single day. He attributed the feat to the strategic recovery of the power sector under the NDA coalition's 20-month governance.

"Congratulations to APGENCO for creating a new record by generating 6,160 megawatts of thermal power in a single day, the highest ever," said Naidu in a post on X.

Noting that Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) projects have a total installed capacity of 6,610 megawatts, he said achieving 6,160 megawatts on March 11, amounting to 93.19 per cent production, was a remarkable feat.

He congratulated the workers, employees, senior officials of GENCO plants and the departmental minister for their role in achieving the milestone.



