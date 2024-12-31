APERC to Hold Public Hearings on Electricity Tariff Proposals

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has scheduled public hearings on January 7, 8, and 10 to discuss the financial resource requirements and electricity tariff proposals for the financial year 2024-25, submitted by the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL).

According to APSPDCL chairman and managing director K. Santhosha Rao, the hearings will be conducted in a hybrid format. The morning sessions, from 10.30 am to 1 pm, will take place in person, while the afternoon sessions, from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, will be held via video conference. APERC chairman (in-charge) Thakur Ram Singh, along with member P. Venkata Rama Reddy, will lead the hearings from A Convention Centre in Brindavan Colony, Vijayawada, and the APERC office in Kurnool.

Consumers and objectors across the state can join the hearings either in person from their nearest circle offices or divisional offices of power distribution companies or through the virtual platform. They are encouraged to present suggestions, objections, and opinions on the proposed tariff changes.

Officials from the state energy department, APSPDCL, AP Eastern Power Distribution Company, and AP Central Power Distribution Company will also participate.