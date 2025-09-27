APERC Orders Rs 923 Crore Refund to Power Consumers

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has directed power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to refund Rs 923.55 crore to consumers after determining that excess charges were collected under the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) mechanism for the year 2024–25.

Against the DISCOMs’ claim of Rs 2,758.76 crore, the Commission approved only Rs 1,863.64 crore, disallowing Rs 895.12 crore. Since the DISCOMs had already collected Rs 2,787 crore from consumers during the year by levying 40 paise per unit, APERC ordered that the excess amount be adjusted through refunds.

For the first time since its inception in 1999, the commission has mandated a refund instead of an additional levy.

The refund, amounting to about 13 paisa per unit, will be passed on to consumers over a 12-month period from November 2025 to October 2026.

Bills issued during this period will reflect the adjustment for the corresponding month’s consumption of the previous year.

APERC also approved a total power purchase cost of Rs 44,624 crore for the three DISCOMs, at an average cost of about Rs 5.74– Rs 5.78 per unit, higher than the Rs 5.27 per unit projected in the tariff order.