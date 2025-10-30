APEPDCL Suffers ₹10.47 Crore Loss; 7,973 Staff Work on War Footing

Visakhapatnam:The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has reported losses amounting to ₹10.47 crore due to extensive damage caused by Cyclone Montha. A total of 7,973 electricity staff are working round the clock in 523 teams to restore power supply on a war footing.

APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Prithvithej Imadi briefed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Konaseema district on Wednesday on the progress of restoration works.



He assured that power restoration was progressing rapidly due to the advance deployment of essential equipment and personnel — including generators, pole-drilling machines, power cables, poles, and transformers — across all section offices in the affected regions.

The cyclone’s impact has been devastating across 11 circles under APEPDCL, with Konaseema, Kakinada, and West Godavari circles suffering the worst damage. Preliminary assessments revealed that 13 towns, 67 mandals, 1,059 villages, and 13,02,948 service connections were affected.

Infrastructure damage includes 255 33 kV substations, 192 33 kV feeders, 1,147 11 kV feeders, 4.43 km of 33 kV lines, 43.7 km of 11 kV lines, and 29.8 km of low-tension lines. In total, 47 33 kV poles, 806 11 kV poles, and 1,226 LT poles were damaged or destroyed.

Despite extensive damage, restoration efforts have made substantial progress. So far, 703 out of 1,125 11 kV feeders have been restored, along with 16,822 agricultural service connections.

The CMD expressed confidence that all household electricity consumers would have their power restored by Wednesday night, with remaining agricultural and aquaculture connections expected to be reconnected by Thursday.



Prithvithej Imadi personally inspected restoration works across cyclone-hit areas, touring damaged zones and issuing on-site instructions. He visited Uppalaguptam, Inavol, and Amalapuram substations in the Amalapuram division to review progress.



He also participated in a review meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu at the Konaseema District Collectorate, providing detailed updates on restoration efforts.



The CMD appealed to residents to remain vigilant about fallen electricity poles, damaged transformers, and live wires in cyclone-affected areas, and to report outages and hazards through toll-free helplines and dedicated control rooms.

