APEPDCL Rolls Out Simplified Electricity Connection Policy with Fixed Charges

APEPDCL chairman and managing director Prithviraj Imadi announced implementation of the policy, which aligns with the state electricity regulatory commission regulations and supports the Ease of Living initiative championed by the prime minister and chief minister.

Under the new policy, the introduction of fixed charges for connections up to 150kW eliminates the need for time-consuming site inspections and estimate preparations that characterized the old system.

"Through this system, consumers will not need to depend on anyone," said CMD Prithviraj, emphasizing that consumers would now have a clear understanding of upfront connection charges at the time of application itself.

The new policy establishes uniform charges across all circles in the eastern region, applicable to consumers seeking low tension (LT) electricity connections within a 1km radius of the already electrified areas.

For domestic connections, charges start at `800 for loads up to 500 watts and `1,500 for loads between 501 watts and 1,000 watts. For loads above 1kW up to 20kW, consumers would pay `1,500 plus `2,000 per additional kilowatt.

Commercial users face slightly higher rates, with connections from 501 watts to 1 kW costing `1,800, and additional kilowatts charged at `2,000 each up to 20kW.

For both categories, connections above 20kW and up to 150kW are charged at `12,600 per kilowatt. High tension (HT-11kV) connections from 75kW to 150kW carry charges of `4,400 per kilowatt.

Under the previous system, connection charges were determined after site inspections and estimate preparations. Now, the new system removes this unpredictability by combining service line charges and development charges into a single fixed fee. This would ensure that no additional charges are levied and the connection issuance process is speeded up.