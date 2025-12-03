APEPDCL Inks Pact For Solar Units In 45,000 SC/ST Homes

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has signed an agreement with Sadbhav Future Tech Limited to install rooftop solar plants in homes belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families across seven divisions in the state.

The agreement was formalised at the APEPDCL corporate office, with chairman and managing director Imadi Prithvithej and director (operations) T.V. Suryaprakash signing the pact in the presence of chief general manager L. Daivaprasad and Sadbhav Future Tech director Bhupendra Singh.

Under the agreement, rooftop solar plants with a combined capacity of 90 megawatts will be installed across 44,998 SC and ST households in the Narsipatnam, Palakonda, Peddapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Tekkali, Vizianagaram Rural and Tadepalligudem divisions. The project is expected to be completed within six months.

The initiative is part of the PM Suryaghar Scheme, which aims to provide free solar installations to marginalised communities. APEPDCL has already completed the tender process for around two lakh SC and ST households under its jurisdiction.

Each beneficiary household will receive a 2-kilowatt rooftop solar plant requiring approximately 200 sq. ft. The scheme is intended to reduce electricity costs for families while promoting renewable energy adoption in rural and underserved areas.