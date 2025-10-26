APEPDCL Alert on Cyclone Montha

Visakhapatnam:The APEPDCL personnel are gearing up to face Cyclone Montha that is likely to cross the Kakinada coast on October 28. APEPDCL chairman and managing director Prithviraj Imadi has alerted the officials of 11 districts to be ready to face any situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Montha.

The company has made advance arrangements in the districts of Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Anakapalle, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitarama Raju.



The senior engineers have been instructed to ensure that there was no disruption in power supply and to keep all necessary machinery, equipment and personnel available.



The company is holding teleconferences from the corporate office from time to time and giving necessary instructions to the directors of the company and the officers of the 11 districts to take up power restoration measures.



A release from the company said poles and other equipment were being moved to the districts that are likely to be affected by the cyclone.



Control rooms have been set up in all divisions under the jurisdiction of the APEPDCL to provide information regarding power disruptions due to the impact of the cyclone.



17 teams deployed rescue, relief



Visakhapatnam: As per instructions of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, eight teams of NDRF and nine teams of SDRF have been deployed to initiate relief and rescue measures in the districts to be affected by Cyclone Mortha. The orders further said to stop fishing and tourism activities on the beachfronts.



Collaborate in teaching and research: APSCHE

Kurnool: APSCHE vice-chairman Prof. S. Vijay Bhaskar Rao stressed the importance of collaboration among the three affiliated colleges to enhance teaching, research and student development. Delivering his speech at the interaction meeting held at Kurnool Cluster University on Saturday, he encouraged faculty members to share resources, adopt innovative teaching methods, and work together to strengthen academic and research capabilities.

Prof. Vijaya Bhaskar Rao highlighted that the Cluster University has successfully launched nine postgraduate programmes with participation from over 170 experienced faculty members, reflecting its focus on quality education, research, and innovation. He urged teachers to adopt a multidisciplinary approach to expand knowledge and research skills, and to design student-centric and employment-oriented curricula aligned with industry needs and national priorities.

He also stressed the significance of collective effort, ethical practices, and value-based education in achieving academic excellence. Appreciating the dedication of faculty and staff, he motivated everyone to contribute actively toward strengthening the university’s education system. Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Venkata Basava Rao, Registrar Dr. G. Srinivas, and other officials participated.



Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva held in Tirumala

Nellore:The procession of Sri Malayappa Swamy on Pedda Sesha Vahanam was held in a grand manner on the auspicious occasion of Nagaula Chaviti in Tirumala on Saturday evening.

Flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi on either side, lord Sri Malayappa glided along four mada streets on the seven-hooded divine serpent carrier to bless His devotees.

Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, minister Nadendla Manohar, TTD chairman B.R.Niadu, VGO Surendra, Peishkar Rama Krishna and others also took part in the event.