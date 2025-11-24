APEDB, Medhavi Partner for Industry Education

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) has entered into a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Medhavi Foundation, the sponsoring body of Medhavi Skills University (MSU). This agreement aims to establish the Swarna Medhavi Global Skills University in Visakhapatnam, envisioned as a cornerstone of the “Swarnandhra 2047” initiative.

Medhavi Skills University, which was chartered under the Sikkim Act of 2021 and recognised by the University Grants Commission in 2022, is India’s first skill-based university designed to integrate the NEP 2020 within an industry-led framework fully. Alumni from IIT Kharagpur and Stanford University founded it.

The MoU was formalised during the 30th CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam. Pravesh Dudani, the founder and director of Medhavi Foundation and chancellor of MSU, signed the agreement alongside Bharat Gupta, the director of the AP Commissionerate of Collegiate Education. The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Kona Sasidhar, principal secretary of the higher education department; G. Ganesh Kumar, managing director and CEO of APSSDC; K.V. Satyanarayana, chairman of Swarnandhra College of Engineering and Technology; and Saurabh Mishra, vice president of Medhavi Skills University.

The proposed university will be developed on a green-field campus in Visakhapatnam. It will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, and skill-based programs across high-growth sectors such as electronics, computer science, renewable energy, maritime and logistics, manufacturing, and advanced technologies.

During the event, Kona Sasidhar welcomed the Medhavi Group, noting that this partnership would enhance the talent pipeline in Andhra Pradesh by equipping youth with skills necessary for sustainable growth both locally and globally. Pravesh Dudani highlighted that the initiative aims to create an ecosystem where young people can acquire job-ready skills, contributing to a developed Andhra Pradesh and a developed India. In the coming months, the Medhavi Foundation and the department of higher education will collaborate to implement the objectives outlined in the MoU.