APCRDA’s Micro Skills Programme For Women In Amaravati Concludes

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) concluded on Saturday its 26-day Micro Skillpreneurship Development Programme, aimed at empowering women in the Amaravati capital region. The women empowerment initiative, conducted across five villages, culminated with distribution of certificates to the participating women at the CRDA headquarters.

The programme had been launched last month to promote self-employment and economic empowerment among women. In collaboration with Guide Foundation for Development (GFFD), Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad, and Accenture, the APCRDA imparted practical skills to batches of women in food processing, including millet-based snacks and different types of powders, apart from preparing nutritious food.

A total of 55 women participated in the programme from villages including Choppavaram, Mandadam, Anantavaram, and Shakamuru around Amaravati. The women have also been taught valuable entrepreneurial skills in creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

AP Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana distributed certificates to the women. On the occasion, the women showcased their culinary skills by setting up a food stall named "Amaravati Amma Vanta" at the CRDA office.

The stall attracted dignitaries including Dr. Narayana, union Communications’ minister of state Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, CRDA commissioner K. Kannababu, and CRDA additional commissioner Bhargavateja, who appreciated the quality and taste of the food items prepared by the women.

Highlighting future plans, Bhargavateja said CRDA will continue organising extensive training and self-employment programmes, mainly targeting local women and youth, to generate employment opportunities in the capital region.