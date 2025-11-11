APCRDA to Showcase Amaravati's Investment Potential at CII Summit

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority would present Amaravati's investment opportunities to national and international business leaders at the upcoming CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam.

The two-day summit on November 14–15 would serve as a platform for APCRDA to engage with domestic and international investors, industry leaders, CEOs, developers, and representatives from sectors like education, healthcare, electronics and infrastructure development.

APCRDA's presentation would focus on sector-based development clusters spanning infrastructure, urban development, logistics, mobility, green energy, water management, housing and smart city technologies.

The authority would showcase Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project models, strategically located land parcels and details of nine themed cities planned within the capital region.

"Amaravati is evolving as a future-ready capital region built on the principles of integrated planning, efficient urban mobility, and transparent governance," said APCRDA commissioner K Kannababu.

"Through the CII Partnership Summit, we aim to engage with organisations seeking credible, sustainable, and forward-looking investment opportunities," he added.

Kannababu emphasized that the authority is seeking investors whose plans align with its vision for innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth.

APCRDA has organised several events during the summit, including one-on-one meetings with potential investors and institutional representatives, policy and project presentations on Amaravati's development model, and networking sessions with domestic and global business delegations.

The authority also plans to arrange field visits to prospective investment locations in Amaravati for interested parties. A major highlight of APCRDA's participation would be the release of an Investment Opportunities Compendium, which would detail priority projects, policy incentives and ease-of-business measures available in the Amaravati Capital Region.