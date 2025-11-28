APCRDA Office in Amaravati Earns India’s First Net-Zero Govt Building Rating

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has set a new benchmark in sustainable governance, with its project office at Rayapudi village in Amaravati becoming India’s first government building to receive the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Net Zero Energy Rating at the design stage.

The prestigious recognition was presented at the IGBC Green Building Congress 2025, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from November 27 to 29. Sandeep Dixit, chief architect and design coordinator at APCRDA, received the award on behalf of the authority.

The award-winning facility demonstrates exceptional energy efficiency, achieving an Energy Performance Index of 0.85, which translates to approximately 17,08,980 kWh annually—nearly 15 per cent better than the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2017 baseline.

The building’s design incorporates advanced energy-efficient lighting, high-performance heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and an optimised building envelope to significantly reduce overall energy demand.

To meet its energy requirements sustainably, the facility is equipped with a 540 kWp rooftop solar photovoltaic installation that generates around 7,88,724 kWh per year, covering about 45 per cent of the building’s annual energy needs through on-site production.

The remaining 55 per cent is sourced through Green Tariff renewable energy, allowing the facility to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy compliance and qualify as a Net Zero Energy project.

APCRDA commissioner Kanna Babu highlighted the significance of the achievement, saying, “This recognition is a proud moment for APCRDA and for the state of Andhra Pradesh. The APCRDA Project Office at Rayapudi stands as a benchmark for energy-efficient public infrastructure in the country.”

He added that the achievement reaffirms the authority’s commitment to sustainable design, renewable energy integration and climate-resilient infrastructure for Amaravati. APCRDA plans to extend green building standards across all upcoming developments in the region.