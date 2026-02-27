APCRDA Inks Deal For 5-Star Hotel, Convention Centre

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost to the capital city’s hospitality and business infrastructure, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Thursday executed an agreement for sale with Om Sri Bhavanasai Hospitality LLP for the development of a proposed five-star hotel and convention centre in Thullur, Amaravati.

The agreement, signed at Amaravati, covers approximately 6.5 acres of land in the Thullur mandal. Officials described the move as a milestone in strengthening world-class hospitality and convention infrastructure in the capital region.

The pact was executed in the presence of senior APCRDA officials, with Jubin Cheeran Roy, joint director (estates), representing the authority. The project is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the city’s profile as a destination for premium hospitality, business tourism, and large-scale national and international events.

According to officials, the proposed five-star hotel and convention centre is envisioned as a landmark development aligned with Amaravati’s long-term master plan. It is designed to cater to the growing demand for high-end accommodation, conference facilities, and event spaces in the capital city, which is steadily positioning itself as an administrative, institutional, and commercial hub.

The convention centre component, in particular, is expected to significantly augment the city’s capacity to host major conferences, institutional programmes, exhibitions, and cultural gatherings. With dedicated spaces for business summits and public events, the project is likely to attract corporate houses, trade bodies, academic institutions, and government agencies seeking modern, integrated facilities.

Beyond infrastructure, the development is also expected to deliver clear economic benefits. Officials indicated that the project would generate employment during both the construction and operational phases, while also stimulating allied sectors such as transport, retail, catering, and local services in the capital region.

The initiative underscores APCRDA’s continued efforts to attract strategic investments aligned with the broader vision for Amaravati as a globally competitive, well-planned capital city. By facilitating high-quality hospitality infrastructure, the authority aims to create an integrated ecosystem that supports governance, commerce, and tourism.

Sources within APCRDA noted that the hospitality sector plays a crucial role in shaping a capital city's perception and functionality. A modern five-star hotel and convention centre not only enhances accommodation capacity but also acts as a catalyst for business tourism, international collaborations, and cultural exchange.