APCRDA Allots Plots to Farmers Who Donated Land for Seed Axis Road

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Wednesday allotted returnable plots to farmers who parted with their lands for construction of the Seed Axis Road in the capital city of Amaravati.

Officials used an e-lottery system at the APCRDA Commissioner’s office in Rayapudi in the presence of beneficiary farmers to ensure that the allotment process is transparent. Officials held a trial run of the process before conducting the live lottery for distribution of both the residential and commercial plots.

Total 17 returnable plots have been distributed to 10 farmers from the Undavalli village. Of these, six are residential and 11 commercial plots. Officials handed over provisional certificates to beneficiary farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, CRDA director (Lands) Vasantha Rayudu asked the beneficiaries to complete registration of their plots at the earliest. He said GIS staff and village surveyors will extend full assistance to the beneficiary farmers in identifying the exact geographical locations of plots allotted to them.

Those present at the event included Planning director B. Suresh Kumar and special deputy collector A.G. Chinnikrishna.

APCRDA officials said Wednesday’s initiative is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to compensate farmers who have contributed land for key infrastructure projects in Amaravati, including the Seed Axis Road, a crucial arterial stretch within the capital region.