APCO Wins SKOCH Award For Digital Push

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society Ltd. (APCO) has won the SKOCH Award 2025 for its digitisation initiatives in the handloom sector.

The award was presented at the SKOCH Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. G. Rekha Rani, commissioner for handlooms and textiles and vice chairperson and managing director of APCO, received the award on behalf of the organisation.

APCO was recognised for introducing computerised billing systems and developing e-commerce platforms, which have improved operational efficiency, ensured transparency and boosted sales.

Rekha Rani said the digital initiatives have helped expand market access for traditional handloom products, enabling weavers to reach a wider customer base beyond conventional outlets.

She added that the recognition reflects APCO’s commitment to innovation and aligns with the state government’s vision of modernising the handloom sector while improving livelihoods for weavers.