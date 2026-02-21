APCO Gets 1st Supply Order From TTD

Vijayawada: In a boost to the handloom sector, the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) has secured its first-ever supply order from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), marking a key milestone in its 51-year history.

The state government facilitated an agreement between APCO and TTD to ensure year-round employment for traditional weavers. Under the arrangement, APCO will supply handloom products distributed to devotees during Veda Ashirvachanam ceremonies. The TTD marketing wing has issued formal orders for kanduvās (ceremonial scarves), shawls, cotton upper cloths and cotton blouses.

In the first phase, APCO will supply 3,000 kanduvās, 5,000 shawls, 90,000 cotton upper garments and 75,000 cotton blouses. The garments will carry the inscription “Om Namo Venkatesaya” in Telugu and Sanskrit, as specified by TTD.

Thousands of devotees, including VIPs, visit Tirumala daily for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. During special darshan, Vedic scholars offer blessings and sacred cloths along with tirtha prasadam and portraits of the deity. Until now, these garments were sourced from Tamil Nadu-based Co-optex.

Handloom and textiles minister S Savitha said the order would help provide continuous employment and financial stability to weavers. She thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his support to the sector and acknowledged the role of TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu and the governing board.

Weavers’ associations said the order would create sustained employment and strengthen the State’s handloom economy.