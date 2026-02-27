APCO Bags SKOCH Award for Digital Reforms

Vijayawada: In a shot in the arm for Andhra Pradesh’s handloom sector, the state handloom weavers’ cooperative society (APCO) has won the prestigious SKOCH award for its digital transformation initiatives.

Handlooms and textiles minister S. Savitha stated this here on Friday.

The award, instituted by the Centre, recognises the comprehensive digitisation undertaken by APCO to modernise its operations, enhance transparency and boost sales. The alliance government is according top priority to the revival and growth of the handloom sector, the minister claimed.

“Apart from rolling out welfare schemes for weavers, we are also striving to ensure year-round employment through development programmes and strategic tie-ups. We are strengthening APCO with a clear focus on increasing the handloom sales,” Savitha said.

As part of the reforms, APCO has introduced digital payments through PhonePe, computerised billing for purchases, and facial recognition-based attendance systems to improve accountability. Handloom products are also being delivered directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms, expanding market reach and improving convenience.

The minister said the digital push has led to a noticeable increase in sales, paving the way for national recognition. She recalled that Andhra Pradesh had secured seven ODOP (one district, one product) awards last year for handloom and handicraft products.

Meanwhile, handloom stalls set up during the budget session at the assembly premises drew a good response. The stalls were inaugurated on February 19 by speaker Ayyanna Patrudu and showcased renowned weaves and garments from across the state, including silk and cotton sarees, dhotis, shirts, ready-made apparel, lungis, towels and blankets.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, officials and the assembly and secretariat staff purchased products. Over a week, the stalls recorded sales of more than Rs 35 lakh, benefiting weavers from various districts.

Encouraged by the response, Savitha said similar exhibitions would be organised at more venues to boost handloom sales and support weavers.