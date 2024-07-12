APCO Announces 30% Discount on Products

Vijayawada: In a bid to make the handloom products accessible and affordable for people and encourage them to purchase the garments sold through APCO, a 30 per cent discount has been announced on the products sold at the APCO showroom for customers.

According to the release issued by APCO DMO B. Siva Prasad on Friday, the 30 per cent offer is being provided on products sold at APCO showrooms at Ram Mandiram (Eluru Road), Celebrations (Poly Clinic Road), Bapu Museum, Vijayawada airport, and AP Secretariat.



Siva Prasad said renowned Mangalagiri, Chirala, Uppada, Venkatagiri, Madhavaram sarees, cotton sarees, dress materials, and other garments would be sold at 30 per cent discount.



Also, customers can avail of the 30 per cent discount on the APCO products they purchase online at www.apcohandlooms.com. The APCO products are also available on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and others.



Siva Prasad urged the customers to make use of the offer provided to them and purchase the handloom products manufactured by weavers and encourage them.