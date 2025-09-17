APCNF Model to be Adopted in Tamil Nadu’s Nutri Garden Mission

Vijaywada: A 32-member delegation from the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) is on a three-day exposure visit to Andhra Pradesh to study the Andhra Pradesh Community-Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) initiatives being implemented by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) of the AP government. The team focused on the large-scale adoption of Nutri Gardens and Kitchen Gardens, which have proven to boost nutritional security while improving rural household incomes.

Significantly, APCNF’s National Resource Organisation has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TNSRLM to implement Nutri Gardens in three districts of Tamil Nadu — Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, and Kanchipuram. The visit was facilitated by APCNF thematic leads Krishna Rao and Humayun, district-level professional Satya Narayana, and local staff, who guided the delegation through the models and shared best practices.

The visit aimed to understand how these models can be linked to the Centre’s ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative, designed to help women raise annual household earnings beyond one lakh rupees. During a field trip in Guntur district, TNSRLM members examined different grassroots models, including the Suryamandal model showcased by Nakka Sireesha in Annavaram, the 365 Days Vegetable model by U. Naga Jyothi in Paathabommuvanipalem, and the Any Time Money (ATM) model demonstrated by Bhulakshmi in Tummuluru of Kollipara mandal.

The delegation interacted with Health and Nutrition Fellows, Internal Community Resource Persons (ICRPs), farmers, and Self-Help Group (SHG) women to learn about crop choices, garden layouts, multi-layer cultivation designs, the use of natural bio-stimulants, and eco-friendly methods of pest control. They also discussed the wider benefits of chemical-free produce and the importance of community Nutri Gardens in strengthening food and nutrition security.

The Tamil Nadu team expressed confidence that replicating APCNF’s approach would add momentum to their farm livelihoods mission while empowering rural families with sustainable nutrition and income avenues.