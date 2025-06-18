APCC Chief Sharmila Alleges Widespread Phone Tapping in Telangana, Cites Personal Experience

Visakhapatnam, June 18: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday claimed that her phone and those of her close aides were “illegally tapped” by the previous governments in AP and Telangana, accusing former chief ministers Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao of jointly orchestrating the operation.

Addressing reporters here, Sharmila said, “My phone, my husband's, and my associates' phones were tapped... Y.V. Subba Reddy personally told me that my phone was being tapped."

Accusing Jagan and Rao of “colluding” to suppress her politically and financially, the APCC chief said they jointly “conspired” to sabotage her political growth, instill fear among her followers and block her rise in Telangana.

“I am Jagan Mohan Reddy's own sister by birth, despite that they conspired so I should not grow politically or financially.”

Sharmila declared her willingness to cooperate with any investigation into the phone tapping allegations. “I am even ready to swear on the bible that our phones were truly tapped.”

She further said that she would cooperate fully with any official inquiry and was prepared to file a formal complaint if necessary to ensure justice.