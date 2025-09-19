APCC Chief Sharmila Accuses TDP-led NDA Govt Of Drowning Onion Farmers

Amaravati: APCC president YS Sharmila on Friday accused the TDP-led NDA government of 'drowning' onion farmers, warning it would face their wrath.

The opposition leader alleged that onion farmers are receiving a meagre return of Rs 3,000 per acre after investing Rs 1.2 lakh, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.15 lakh per acre.

"Onion farmers are drowned. The coalition government will face the curse of onion farmers. After spending Rs 1.2 lakh per acre, you are giving a price of Rs 0.5 per kg and Rs 50 per quintal," Sharmila claimed in a press release.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president questioned what the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government was doing amid the crisis, pointing out that despite months of hard work, farmers are earning only Rs 3,000 per acre.

"Does a welfare government mean indebting onion farmers? How will the state be prosperous when onion farmers are shedding tears?" she asked, reminding that the government had promised a minimum price of Rs 1,200 per quintal in Kurnool market, irrespective of rates offered by middlemen.

Mocking the NDA alliance government for allegedly publicising its support for farmers, Sharmila demanded to know if even a single farmer had been paid the promised Rs 1,200 per quintal of onions.

She alleged that not even a single kilogram of onions had been procured by Markfed and claimed that farmers were abandoning their produce in the market rather than sell at prices as low as Rs 0.5 per kg.

"It is sad that while attention is given to hiking movie ticket prices to Rs 1,000, no effort is made to secure remunerative prices for farmers," she claimed, referring to the government approving ticket prices for Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film.

Demanding that the government respond to the onion crisis, Sharmila chided it to refrain from praising itself in the Assembly and start deliberating on the struggles of onion farmers.

She also demanded that the government ensure the price promised through Markfed is honoured and take steps to curb middlemen's manipulation in the Kurnool market. There was no immediate reaction from the TDP.