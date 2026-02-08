APATA Seeks Dedicated, Quick Corridor To Bhogapuram Airport from Vizag







Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) has urged the state government to immediately take up measures to improve passenger access to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport.Association president Dr. K. Kumar Raja pointed out that currently, people from Visakhapatnam have to travel 45–50 kilometres along the national highway amid heavy congestion, navigating 13–22 traffic signals to reach Bhogapuram.Travel times range from 75 minutes to 120 minutes. Combined with the mandatory early reporting, passengers will have to provide for up to 4 hours to reach the Bhogapuram Airport, which has already received its trial flights.Additionally, taxi fares range from ₹2,500 to ₹4,000 per trip, resulting in the round-trip costing up to ₹8,000, with the airfare not included. This would make air travel for air passengers from Bhogapuram unviable.APATA vice president O. Naresh Kumar proposed several interim solutions, including continuation of six daily flights from Visakhapatnam Airport to major metros in the country during the peak hours. A User Development Fee could be collected at Visakhapatnam Airport to support the financial viability of GMR Bhogapuram, till a quick transit system is established, including coastal corridor roads and construction of 12 flyovers between Gajuwaka and Bhogapuram.In addition, the travellers association sought deploying frequent electric AC buses from key city points to Bhogapuram, with passenger lounges at Ramakrishna Beach, VUDA Park, Gajuwaka, and Seethammadhara. The government must further invest in world-class cargo facilities with cold storage to support the export of agricultural products, seafood, and pharmaceuticals.Naresh Kumar underlined that passenger traffic data underscores the urgency of the government implementing their suggestions. Visakhapatnam Airport handled nearly 3 million passengers in 2025, including over 100,000 international travellers, demonstrating the region's reliance on air travel.In this context, he underlined that affordable and efficient interim solutions are essential until Bhogapuram’s dedicated connectivity is fully realised.Apart from this, the association advocated development of seven no-frills airports across the state, modelled after Kadapa and Kurnool, to strengthen regional connectivity, reduced logistics costs, and enhanced cargo infrastructure. This would stimulate economic activity, generate employment, and attract investment to underserved districts.Significantly, at his recent press conference, the APATA had praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for leading the efforts to establish Bhogapuram Airport, scheduled to begin operations in June 2026, apart from announcing seven new airports across Andhra Pradesh. The association believes these initiatives will significantly transform the state's aviation landscape.