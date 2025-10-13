 Top
AP Youths Seek Vision for Future, Not Freebies: Pawan

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
13 Oct 2025 1:10 AM IST

The flashback, featuring Pawan as the Jana Sena chief and now serving as deputy CM has sparked interest among his followers for its strong message on youth-driven development and aspirational politics.

Pawan Kalyan — DC File

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan’s tweet on youth aspirations and welfare schemes drew wide public attention and social media response on Sunday.

Referring to his 2018 visit to North Andhra, Kalyan recalled a meeting he had with a group of youths as the Jana Sena chief.

Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar shared on X a photograph from that interaction, tagging which Pawan made a thought-provoking remark.

Reposting the photo, Pawan Kalyan said that the youths of Andhra Pradesh were not seeking free welfare schemes but a vision for the next 25 years. “I am constantly engaging with youngsters to help realise their dreams,” he said.

The flashback, featuring Pawan as the Jana Sena chief and now serving as deputy CM has sparked interest among his followers for its strong message on youth-driven development and aspirational politics.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
