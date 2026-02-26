AP Youth Dies in Fire Accident in London

Vijayawada: A 28-year-old youth from Andhra Pradesh died in a fire accident in a building located on Duppas Hill Terrace at Croydon in London on Wednesday.

The deceased, Gonthi Abhishek, hailed from Kondaihpetа village of Peddapuram in Kakinada district. He had moved to London three years ago to pursue an MBA and, after completing the course, had taken up employment there.

The fire broke out in the building where Abhishek was residing. He was reportedly trapped inside and died in the incident. Two other residents of the building sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Abhishek’s family has been informed of the tragedy, and efforts are under way to bring his body back to his native village. His father, Askara Rao, works at a primary health centre in Agiripalli village.