AP Yoga Prachara Parishad To Be Set Up To Promote Yoga

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government will set up the Andhra Pradesh Yoga Prachara Parishad (APYPP) to promote yoga, naturopathy and research at a cost of ₹10 crore.

On the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the health department is preparing to establish the APYPP with the health minister as chairman. Experts in yoga, nature cure and public health will serve as members, and separate committees will be formed. The department of Ayush has proposed an annual maintenance outlay of `5 crore, with about 70 experts to be engaged. The Chief Minister has also called for the introduction of yoga in school curricula.

In addition, Prachara Kendras will be opened in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Ongole and Tirupati, serving as centres for awareness, training and research in all 26 districts. These centres will promote healthy lifestyles, conduct training programmes and create public awareness on health conservation.