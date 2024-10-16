AP: Woman Cop Shifted from Duty, Tries to End Life

Vijayawada: A woman police constable attached to Machavaram police station under the Vijayawada Central division of NTR district police commissionerate tried to end her life by consuming pain killer tablets at her home late on Monday night. Constable Bhavani was immediately shifted to a private hospital in the city by her family. The doctors said she was out of danger.

She works at the police outpost at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH). Online reports alleged that CI Ch. Prakash scolded her in front of other officers on Monday and that led her to take the extreme step. However, central division ACP K. Damodar Rao dismissed such reports, and told Deccan Chronicle that Bhavani had been serving at the GGH OP police outpost for the past four years without doing any duties like bandobast

“On Monday evening, Prakash chaired a roll call with the police constables, ASIs and SIs from Machavaram, Gunadala and Patamata stations at the Machavaram station. During the meeting, the CI asked Bhavani to do away with her duties at the GGH, which she wanted to continue. In a fit of rage, the woman police officer who wished to continue at the GGH outpost went home and consumed pain killers,” the ACP said. He added that the constables serve at the outpost on a rotational basis.