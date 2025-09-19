AP Woman Conductor Taken Off Duty After Social Media Post On Free-Bus Issues

Kakinada:Jangareddygudem RTC officials have withheld duty from a woman conductor on the charge of disclosing facts and problems faced by bus conductors and drivers in free-bus services for women passengers on social media.

The woman conductor, Y. Kusuma Kumari, recently posted a video highlighting the challenges faced by staff due to the increased number of women travelling in buses after the introduction of the free bus scheme. She stated that frequent quarrels among passengers had created difficulties for conductors and drivers, and she urged the government to take proper steps to prevent such situations.

The video went viral, following which Jangareddygudem RTC officials ordered a departmental probe and suspended her duty assignment. Jangareddygudem RTC depot manager P. Gangadhar told Deccan Chronicle that an inquiry was underway and she would not be assigned duty until the probe was completed.

He added that, as government employees, RTC staff must exercise patience while handling such situations. Conductors and drivers have been instructed to accept even Xerox copies of Aadhaar cards from women passengers and advise them to carry the originals on future journeys.

Gangadhar said many disputes arose over seating. “Some women mark seats by placing kerchiefs or other belongings, but others still sit on them. In such cases, RTC conductors and drivers should remain calm and patient,” he said.