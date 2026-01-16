AP Wins Laurels For Scheme To Test Eyes Of School Kids, Provide Them Spectacles

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has lauded the Andhra Pradesh government for its implementation of a central scheme to conduct eye tests and provide spectacles to school students for two years from 2024-25 to 2025-26.

The scheme was titled the national blindness control programme.

As part of the national blindness control programme, an expenditure of ₹3 crore has been envisioned to conduct eye tests and arrange spectacles to the needy students. The Centre and the state share the amount in a ratio of 60:40. It costs ₹280 to arrange a pair of spectacles for students studying in government schools, aged between six to 18 years.

The Union ministry of health, in its recent report, appreciated the AP health department for doing “a wonderful service” to the school students.

The state health department has been carrying out eye tests to the student’s pursuing education in schools and providing them power spectacles under the supervision of district collectors during November every year with the support from the district blindness control society. Spectacles would be provided to needy students next month.

Andhra Pradesh carried out eye tests and arranged spectacles to 1,89,102 students against the annual target of 90,000 in 2024-25. Arrangements were made to give away 94,689 spectacles in the academic year 2025-26. The state availed the support of NGOs in the programme.

The central government has enhanced the target for AP to give away 2.50 lakh spectacles for 2026-27 against the annual target of 90,000 spectacles, in view of the state’s good performance in this humanitarian initiative. The has agreed to arrange pairs of spectacles to 2.50 lakh students for 2026-27 at an estimated cost of ₹7.70 crore.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav, in a statement, lauded the health department for its good performance in this field.