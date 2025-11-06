AP Wins Global Praise for Smart Urban Vision at Barcelona Expo

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh showcased its ambitious Smart Urban Vision at the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2025 in Barcelona, presenting a comprehensive urban transformation plan centred on sustainable transport and infrastructure development for Amaravati, the State’s greenfield capital region.

The municipal administration and urban development, principal secretary S. Suresh Kumar, outlining the state’s integrated approach that combines Transit-Oriented Development, circular economy principles, net-zero energy goals, electric mobility, advanced utility ducting, and eco-friendly construction. He described Amaravati as a citizen-centric ecosystem designed to integrate mobility, utilities, and environmental systems to enhance living standards and promote inclusive economic growth.

The state’s plan emphasises strong institutional frameworks, viable public-private partnerships, and adherence to global sustainability standards to deliver scalable projects.

Organised annually by Fira Barcelona, the SCEWC is the world’s largest platform for urban innovation, featuring over 850 city representatives from 130 countries and more than 1,100 companies. Andhra Pradesh’s presentation highlighted key components, including a 320-km integrated trunk road network, extensive stormwater drainage and water supply systems, modern public transport corridors, enhanced rail connectivity, and the creation of the AP Capital Region Unified Transportation Authority for multi-modal coordination.

Suresh Kumar said the presentation was well received by global delegates and investors, who showed particular interest in AI-driven mobility analytics, smart drainage, net-zero energy systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and innovative PPP financing models. He added that several international firms had expressed intent for follow-up technical and investment discussions.

The Andhra Pradesh delegation, including commissioners from Tirupati and Visakhapatnam Smart Cities, will continue to engage through technical meetings and investor roundtables in Barcelona and India to advance pilot projects and financing frameworks, Suresh Kumar said.