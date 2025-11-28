AP Wins First Prize For Tableau at IFFI-2025 in Goa

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has won the first prize for its tableau at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 held in Panaji, Goa.

In a statement issued on Friday, Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation managing director K. S. Viswanathan said that AP’s tableau—created for the first time by the corporation—was selected for the top honour from among 20 tableaux displayed by various states at the festival, held from November 20 to 28. Karnataka won the second prize and the host state, Goa, secured third place.

He said the AP tableau was themed “Hear the Beat of Indian Cinema and Tourism”, featuring 20 performers dressed as popular actors and actresses. It also showcased replicas of iconic film-shooting locations such as Gandikota, Araku, Borra Caves, Papikondalu, Lepakshi Nandi, Amaravati, Yerramatti Dibbalu and others—elements that helped secure the top prize.