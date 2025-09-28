AP will Join NFDB Insurance Scheme for Fishermen's Welfare: Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture and fisheries minister K. Atchannaidu on Saturday stated that the state government was restoring dignity in the lives of fishermen who had suffered neglect and economic distress during the YSRC regime. Speaking in the Assembly, the minister described the 2014-19 TD rule as a “golden era” for the fishing community and claimed that the present coalition was continuing that legacy.

Highlighting new initiatives, Atchannaidu said satellite transponders costing Rs.4,000 each were being fitted on boats with Central support to help fishermen track fish movements and avert accidents. He also announced that Andhra Pradesh would join the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) insurance scheme to ensure an ex-gratia of `10 lakh to families of fishermen who die accidentally on duty.

Referring to irregularities in cooperative dairies, Atchannaidu said the government was determined to act firmly. “We have initiated inquiries into corruption in Vijaya, Visakha, and Krishna dairies. Officials have been tasked with preparing reports, and strict action will follow,” he said.

“We gave a ban period allowance of `4,000 earlier, and now under the coalition rule, fishermen are receiving `20,000,” the minister said. He alleged that fishermen had faced “hell” during YSRC’s tenure as the government had failed to provide basic infrastructure.

Minister Atchannaidu accused the previous government of sabotaging a Central scheme and diverting funds under the name of “Fish Andhra”. “While they claimed to have spent `155.69 crore, in reality only `51.44 crore was spent. Out of 8 high-end shops (each costing `1 crore), only two are functioning. Similarly, out of 36 shops worth `50 lakh each, only five are working, and out of 15 smaller shops worth `20 lakh each, just two remain functional,” he pointed out, branding the programme as a money-making exercise by the YSRC.

On future plans, the minister said all facilities would be provided for fishermen in coastal areas, while projects have already started to promote seaweed culture in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam with corporate support.