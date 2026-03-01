AP Will Ensure Safety of AP Residents in Gulf: Kondapalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: Minister for NRI Empowerment Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Saturday urged residents of Andhra Pradesh living in Gulf countries not to panic amid prevailing tensions between Iran and Israel, assuring that both the state and central governments are closely monitoring the situation.

He said the Andhra Pradesh government, acting on the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is in constant coordination with the Union ministry of external affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of AP residents abroad.

The minister said there was no cause for concern for students, employees, tourists and other citizens from the State residing in Gulf nations. He advised them to remain calm until normalcy is restored, adding that temporary disruptions in flight services were due to airspace restrictions and were expected to ease soon.

He urged AP residents facing any difficulty to contact the AP NRT helpline numbers — +91 85000 27678 and +91 0863 2340678 — or visit the official website apnrts.ap.gov.in for further information.

Kondapalli Srinivas also appealed to AP citizens residing in Iran and Israel to register with the respective Indian Embassies and remain in constant contact with officials. He said the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs were continuously monitoring the safety and security of Indian nationals in the affected regions.

The minister advised citizens to avoid areas witnessing tension and rely only on verified information from official sources, cautioning against the circulation of unverified reports.