AP Will Be Free of Single-Use Plastic by June 2026: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu pledged to make Andhra Pradesh plastic-free, while cleaning up not only garbage but also "dirty politics," and ensuring 50 per cent greenery across the state by 2047 through afforestation drives.

Speaking at a massive Praja Vedika public meeting in Macherla of Palnadu district on Saturday, the CM said days of lawlessness in the region are over and people can now move freely without fear.

Naidu said waste-to-energy plants will be set up in Rajahmundry, Nellore, Kadapa and Kurnool soon. Swachata Hi Seva will be organised till October 2, the day on which Swachandra awards will be presented to sanitation workers.

The Chief Minister said AP will be transformed into a single-use plastic-free state by June 2026. He stated this while participating in a tank cleaning programme at Macherla. Later, he interacted with sanitation workers at a medical camp organised for them at the same venue. He went on to distribute cheques worth ₹52 crore to the DWCRA group women.

Addressing the public meeting later, Chandrababu Naidu warned those who resort to rowdyism in the guise of politics. He made it clear that he is determined to clean up dirty politics. He pointed out that the previous government did not allow him to visit Macherla and even attacked Telugu Desam leaders of the town. He said irrespective of harassment and threats from the previous government, several TD leaders supported TD and elected Julakanti Brahma Reddy with a majority of 33,000 votes.

The CM assured that he will complete the Varikapudisela project, which is aimed at supplying water to 1.25 lakh acres and drinking water to one lakh people. He said the previous government totally neglected the irrigation projects, including Polavaram. He reiterated that the Vamsadhara, Godavari, Krishna and Penna rivers will be linked to supply water to all the regions in the state.

Naidu announced ₹50 crore additional funds to the Macherla municipality for developing it as a model municipality. Drinking water will be supplied to all in the town under the Jaljeevan mission. He said Karampudi Palanati Veeraradhana utsavams will be celebrated as a government programme.

The Chief Minister promised to make efforts towards setting up a chilli board in the Palnadu region.