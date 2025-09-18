AP Waqf Board To Launch 28 Taleem-e-Hunar Skill Centres

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board, under the chairmanship of Abdul Aziz, held its sixth board meeting at Vijayawada on Wednesday. Abdul Aziz announced the launch of 28 Taleem-e-Hunar skill development centres for minorities in the state.

The meeting passed all listed agenda items unanimously and took several key decisions on developmental and administrative matters. The Board approved the initiation of development works on several Waqf properties across the state, with details of the projects to be announced shortly.



Abdul Aziz said that in the first phase, 28 skill development centres would be established under the banner Taleem-e-Hunar to provide training and employment opportunities to minorities. He said these centres would play a crucial role in empowering the community.



He further said that the Board resolved to take stringent action against illegal encroachments on Waqf lands and emphasised that protecting its properties remained a top priority. It also decided to appoint new managing committees and mutawallis for various Waqf institutions.

“Safeguarding Waqf assets and utilising them for community welfare will remain the guiding principle of the Board,” Abdul Aziz told members, adding that the administration would function with greater transparency.

Legislative Council Member Mohammed Ruhulla, MLA Mohammed Naseer, and Waqf Board members Khaja, Akram, Ismail Baig, Afia, Mukram Hussain, Dawood Basha Bakhavi, and Bepari Zakir Ahmad, along with Waqf CEO Mohammed Ali and other officials, participated in the meeting.

