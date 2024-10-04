AP Waqf Board to issue Muslim marriage certificates

Vijayawada: The A.P. State Waqf Board will issue Muslim marriage certificates based on records maintained by government-appointed Khazis for marriages performed in Andhra Pradesh.

In a press release on Friday, APSWB officials stated that those needing marriage certificates can visit the board's office during working hours. Applications for marriage certificates can be submitted by the bride, groom, or authorized relatives, along with the original and photocopies of the marriage booklet issued by the Khazis. The fee for obtaining a marriage certificate is Rs 300 for Tatkal certificates, which will be issued within 48 hours and Rs 200 for ordinary certificates, which will take about seven working days. In certain circumstances, processing may take longer.



The APSWB advised the public to provide accurate personal details to avoid complications and to refrain from involving mediators in the application process. For more information, contact 0866-2424286.



