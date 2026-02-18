AP Waqf Board Reviews Ummeed Portal Uploads, Ramzan Arrangements

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board chairman Abdul Azeez on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review meeting with inspectors-auditors of waqf from all 26 districts through a video conference, focusing on digital compliance and preparedness for the forthcoming Ramzan across the State.

Detailed discussions were held on uploading data to the Ummeed portal, with the chairman directing officials to coordinate closely with district collectorates to compile the required documents and complete the second survey upload at the earliest. He noted that while the first survey upload had been completed 100 per cent, similar urgency must be shown in finishing the second phase.

Expressing concern over discrepancies in certain field reports, Azeez said some inspectors had failed to submit accurate ground-level inputs, leading to administrative difficulties. He said disciplinary action had already been initiated against erring officials and stressed that reports must reflect complete transparency and accuracy, without bias or deviation. “Lapses in duty will not be tolerated,” he warned.

With Ramzan approaching, the chairman reviewed the status of pending mosque committees and instructed officials to expedite appointments wherever necessary. He also directed that mosques under direct management be provided with all essential facilities without any shortcomings. Where committees are already in place, members must coordinate effectively to ensure smooth arrangements during the holy month, he added.