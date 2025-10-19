AP Waqf Board Launches Drive To Digitise Records

Visakhapatnam: The CEO of the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board, Sheikh Mohammed Ali, announced the launch of orientation programmes aimed at digitising Waqf Board records. He addressed press representatives at the Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Community Hall in Akkayyapalem, Visakhapatnam, on Saturday evening.

Following directives from the State Law and Justice Minority Welfare Department, the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board has organised orientation sessions for Mutawallis and Managing Committees from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts. The initiative seeks to improve transparency in managing Waqf records, assets, and income.

Participants were trained on responsible fund utilisation, asset protection, and community welfare spending. They were also encouraged to seek assistance from the district revenue officer and district minority welfare officer while uploading Waqf asset details to the online portal.

As part of the outreach, surplus income will be used to support poor and widowed Muslim women. A traditional skill development programme titled Qalime Hunnar has been proposed, offering sewing machines and certificates to participants upon completion. The training, to be held near Dargah Hazrat Ishaq Ali Madini in Visakhapatnam, aims to empower women to live with dignity.

The event saw participation from Dr Rafia, Mukarram Mujebi, Minority Welfare Officer Satya Padma, and others.