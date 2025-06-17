AP Wants to Make Sagar’s Vijayapuri South a Gram Panchayat

Andhra Pradesh government plans to make Vijayapuri South village near Nagarjuna Sagar Dam in Macherla mandal in Palnadu district as a gram panchayat for the benefit of villagers.Panchayat Raj (PR) authorities have sent basic information with regard to the village to the PR commissionerate, which has, however, sought more details.Once the village gets gram panchayat status, it will have an elected body like sarpanch, upa-sarpanch and ward members. It can have its own sources of income by levying tax and getting funds under several central schemes, apart from funds from the XV Finance Commission. These funds can be used to develop the village by providing drinking water, roads, drains, proper street lighting and a host of other amenities like educational institutions and healthcare centres.At present, Vijayapuri South is part of the Nagulavaram gram panchayat. It will be separated and developed as an independent gram panchayat.Vijayapuri North village, which is a part of Telangana falling under Nalgonda district, has already been developed as Nandikonda municipality some four years ago.District panchayat raj authorities are seeking information pertaining to the total area, number of educational institutions, size of the population and other details to find out whether the village is suitable to get the status of gram panchayat.In the interim, Water Resources authorities have given a “No Objection Certificate” for developing Vijayapuri South as a gram panchayat. Local residents say that employees working in various departments, like water resources, fisheries, police and revenue, live in the village along with their families, in addition to local residents who have been residents for generations. Further, there are project-affected people who have been resettled there.The village, with a population of over 8,000, has a few educational institutions like AP Residential Degree College and Junior College and some social welfare schools.Palnadu district panchayat officer S.V. Nageswar Naik said, “Following the proposal to develop Vijayapuri South village as gram panchayat, the government has asked for some details like total area with survey numbers, establishments and so on.”Officials say the elected body will have good sources of income like professional tax and stamp duty.It is said that with gram panchayat elections scheduled to be held next year, state government is expediting the process to notify Vijayapuri South village as gram panchayat.