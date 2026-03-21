AP Waives Fees For Livestock Rearing Units

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has exempted betterment and development charges for dairy farms, sheep and goat rearing centres, pig rearing units, and other animal husbandry farms located within the limits of urban local bodies and urban development authorities in the state.

Minister for agriculture K. Atchannaidu announced that the state government had issued a GO from the department of municipal administration and urban development, providing relief mainly to small farmers. Moreover, building permission/license fees for buildings accommodating such farms have been fixed, similar to those for gram panchayats, so that it would help farmers improve their livelihoods, generate self-employment, and create wealth. The minister said that, as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had given an assurance to that effect during the CM conclave held in June, a decision was made to fulfill it.