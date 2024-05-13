AP: Villagers carry elderly woman to polling station in Alluri Seetharama Raju District

Araku: An elderly woman in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Seetharama Raju District was carried on doli to cast her vote on Monday.

Going into details, an elderly woman was taken to the polling booth by her family members and villagers on a doli since they do not have proper road connectivity. This was not a secluded incident as many people use such methods in the hilly forest region. Videos of such incidents are going viral on social media leading to netizens slamming the Election Commision for poor arrangements.



The Araku Lok Sabha Constituency has recorded a 6.53 percent of voter turnout till 9 a.m.



