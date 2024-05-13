AP: Videos of poll violence take internet by storm

Amaravati: Several incidents of violence were reported from Andhra Pradesh as the state is under polling on Monday.



Soon after the video of a slap fight between an MLA candidate and a voter at a Guntur polling booth had gone viral on social media, many videos related to poll violence erupted on the internet.



One such video that is making rounds in the micro-blogging site is X is from Chirala mandal of Bapatla district, where two groups were seen thrashing each other with sticks. The police calmed the groups and brought the situation under control.



In another viral video a clash had broken out between two groups who resorted to stone pelting. The fight was very aggressive as the groups even threw stones at the police who tried to take the situation under control.

Violent clash broke out between #TDP & #YSRCP followers. Stones pelted on each other. Police trying to take the situation under their control. Stones pelted on police officials as well. #APElections2024 pic.twitter.com/RIXNXwpcY9 — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) May 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has registered 55.49 percent of voter turnout till 3 pm.