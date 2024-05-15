AP: Video of MLC casting vote while talking over phone viral

Visakhapatnam: A video clip showing MLC and Tekkali YSRC MLA candidate Duvvada Srinivas talking over his mobile phone while casting his vote in his home town Tekkali in Srikakulam district has gone viral all over the state on Tuesday.



Right from the start, he can be seen with his mobile phone strapped to his shoulder, collecting his ballot papers from polling officials, going to the booth for casting his assembly ballot, and putting his next ballot into the MP box, all the while talking over his phone.

No official intervened but looked surprised when some persons present in the booth took his pictures with their mobile phones.

Duvvada Srinivas is pitted against TD’s state president and sitting Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchennaidu.

Incidentally, Election Commission of India has banned carrying mobile phones into the polling booth.

“I am not aware of any such video clip. I will find one and seek an explanation from the returning officer of Tekkali,” Srikakulam collector Dr. Manazir Jeelani Samoon told this correspondent.