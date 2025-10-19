AP: Venkatapuram Girls’ Welfare School Shines with Tech-Driven Study

Kakinada: The Andhra Pradesh social welfare residential girls high school and junior college is competing with corporate colleges in providing best education in advanced technology methods.

Its students, along with their studies, are also engaged in cleaning the surroundings, thereby bagging the Swachch state award.

The school provides education to girls from Class V to X and Intermediate with full-fledged teaching faculty and good discipline. All the students hail from rural backgrounds and from poorer sections but are now competing with the corporate schools in English medium.

The school management is taking full care of the students apart from teaching them. Every section in the school has a learning environment equipped with an Interactive Flat Panel (IF), a large touch screen display that integrates a computer, projector and audio system into a single device.

These panels replace traditional blackboards and projectors, allowing teachers and students to write, draw, play videos and use educational apps directly on the screen as part of efforts to provide interactive and collaborative lessons. “We are learning education with technology and the teachers are taking classes to guide the students. They are clearing our doubts and it becomes easy for us to do our studies,’’ said a Class X student. The school has 25 teachers and junior lecturers out of which four are part-time teachers and lecturers. The Intermediate section provides MPC and BiPC courses. “Every day the sanitation staff under the supervision of the health supervisor cleans the bathrooms, dormitories, study rooms, classrooms, kitchen hall and also the school grounds, reflecting the Swachh Andhra spirit.” The syllabus is being completed under instructions from the school and intermediate education section. The teachers are using the study hours every day to help the students,’’ said the school principal MG Parimala. She expressed happiness over the recognition that came the school’s way.

The school achieved cent per cent results in last year's Class X exams. A student scored 572 marks in SSC examinations and an Intermediate student secured 971 marks. Sarada, a PET teacher, said many students of the school are good players in volleyball, throw ball, tenniquoits, weightlifting, rope-skipping, caroms, chess, wrestling and other events. Education-wise, some students did very well, became doctors, software engineers, teachers etc, and some students got seats in IIT. However, a necessity is to improve the infrastructure facilities in the school.

At the entrance, there exists an open drain that poses a threat to the students. There is a necessity of widening the ramp and curb the slab leakages etc.

During his recent visit, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan announced Rs.90 lakh for the school, but the fund has not been released.