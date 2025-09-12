AP Vehicle Owners Face "Delay" In Obtaining Fitness Certificates

KAKINADA: Massive corruption in the Motor Vehicles Department is a recurring theme. But, a new system that has been introduced to straighten matters out is also proving to be a "problem" to some owners of old vehicles.







Some such vehicle owners allegedly faced delay in obtaining fitness certificates after the government entrusted the testing to private parties that run automated testing stations (ATSs). The vehicle owners seeking a vehicle fitness certificate should book a slot and then take the vehicle for testing at one of these stations. They are facing a problem of delay there.The district transport department office claims it received "several complaints" but has "no supervising powers" on the functioning of ATSs. Previously, there were complaints about bribe-taking by officials to release fitness certificates.In Kakinada district, some vehicle owners allegedly complained that when they reached the ATS for fitness certificates as per the slot booking time, they faced a delay. According to them, the ATSs are providing slots for more than 100 vehicles per day, but are able to complete only 70 to 80 vehicles.According to a vehicle owner, when he went to the ATS, he waited till the evening, but could not get the test done before closing time. The ATS personnel advised him to come the next day. “I came to the ATS from a distance of 135km. How can I keep coming again to get this done?”Another vehicle owner said that the personnel rejected certification due to a “small technical fault” to his vehicle. “To correct this and obtain the fitness certificate, I have to book a slot again, paying money.’’According to sources, some vehicle owners and officials brought the problem to the notice of the transport minister when he was in Kakinada.Notably, old vehicles undergo fitness tests. The ATS inspects and verifies the condition of engine, battery, exhaust, tyre and lights. Previously, the transport department used to verify the condition of other parts also like wipers, mats, chassis originality, brakes and 13 other components like paint, physical bulbs, sitting arrangement etc before issuing the fitness certificate.Another issue being raised by the transport officials is that, after commencement of the ATS service, the Kakinada transport department “is not able to get the Rs 4 crore revenue from vehicle owners in the name of uncollected money. When the vehicles are inspected, the Motor Vehicle Inspectors or other authorised officers would collect the fines to the vehicles through E-Challan. Now, the ATS doesn’t do this.Vehicle owners are happy that they no longer have to pay bribes to vehicle inspectors, but have appealed to the government to sort out the problems and make things easier for them to obtain fitness certificates without delay.