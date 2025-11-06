AP Urges Centre To Fix Cotton Procurement Issues

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has formally appealed to the ministry of textiles to ease cotton procurement norms for the Kharif season 2025-26, citing the adverse impact of the recent Montha cyclone and prevailing climatic conditions on cotton crops. Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, in a letter to the Central textiles minister Giriraj Singh, highlighted several operational problems faced by cotton farmers and procurement agencies.

Cotton, sown over 4.56 lakh hectares in the state, is estimated to yield about 8 lakh metric tonnes this season, with major cultivation in districts such as Kurnool, Palnadu, NTR, and Guntur.

The letter notes that while digitised systems like the Andhra Pradesh CM APP integrated with Aadhar-linked e-Panta have streamlined procurement, integration issues with the newly introduced Kapas Kisan app are causing real-time data transfer delays. This has resulted in inconveniences for farmers during slot booking for ginning mills and procurement processes, aggravating distress among the agricultural community.

The minister requested simultaneous opening of all ginning mills rather than the current phased L1, L2, L3 system to allow farmers to select nearby mills and avoid unnecessary travel. He also sought provision to procure cotton with moisture content up to 18%, beyond the current 12%, with appropriate deductions, given the weather-induced crop damage.

Additionally, the letter appeals for procurement of rain-touched and discoloured cotton with suitable price fixation to prevent distress sales to local traders at below MSP prices.

The AP government has urged early intervention to implement these technical and procedural adjustments, aiming to support Andhra Pradesh’s cotton farmers through the challenging post-cyclone procurement season.