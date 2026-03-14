AP Unveils Summer Action Plan to Tackle Heatwaves

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has rolled out a Summer Action Plan 2026, under which advance alerts on heatwave conditions will be issued four to five days in advance through the AWARE (Advance Warning Advisory for Resilient Ecosystem) system, enabling district collectors and officials to take timely precautionary measures in vulnerable areas.

Minister for health Satya Kumar Yadav reviewed the preparedness with health secretary Saurabh Gaur, health commissioner G. Veerapandian and other senior officials to discuss measures to deal with rising temperatures during the summer.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the minister said the action plan includes creating awareness among people about precautionary measures during heatwaves, identifying symptoms of sunstroke and encouraging timely medical consultation.

He said paramedical staff will be trained virtually, and the department will follow guidelines and advisories issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The minister said the AWARE system would help authorities identify areas likely to witness high temperatures and enable officials to initiate necessary preventive steps in advance.

He added that the system would also help monitor seasonal diseases in real time and allow authorities to take timely steps to prevent their spread.

Satya Kumar Yadav said arrangements have been made at primary health centres to treat sunstroke patients and shift them to hospitals through 108 ambulances. He added that 1.71 crore ORS packets have been stocked in hospitals across the state to manage heat-related illnesses.