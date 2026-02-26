AP Universities to Start Getting International Journals Under Centre’s Initiative

KURNOOL: The library ecosystem in universities across Andhra Pradesh will see a major transformation with implementation of the central government’s ambitious One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative.

Under the ONOS framework, the union government has entered into a centralised subscription model, which provides government universities, colleges, and research institutions across India access to thousands of international research journals.

Earlier, institutions had to independently subscribe to journals incurring heavy financial burden. Not all government organisations had funds to access the journals.

With the new system in place, more than 13,000 international journals covering disciplines, such as science, technology, medicine, engineering, social sciences, and humanities will be made available through digital libraries. The initiative is expected to significantly strengthen academic research and learning outcomes.

The scheme is particularly beneficial for government degree colleges and institutions in smaller towns and rural regions, which previously could not afford costly international journals. It is believed the initiative will bridge the academic resource gap between premier institutions and smaller colleges.

Union Cabinet has allocated nearly ₹6,000 crore for the implementation of the programme during the 2025–27 period.

AP government formally entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with participating institutions to gain access to international academic journals through a unified digital platform.

The MoU has been signed at a conference held at the Acharya Nagarjuna University, with registrars of all universities across the state attending the conference.

Academicians say the move will enhance research quality, promote innovation, and improve the global rankings of Indian universities.

Speaking on the occasion, JNTU Anantapur registrar S. Krishnaiah underlined that the One Nation One Subscription policy will democratise access to knowledge.

“Easy digital access to global journals will strengthen academic standards and research outcomes across institutions,” Krishnaiah underlined.