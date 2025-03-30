AP: Ugadi awards announced; CM to present them today

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the Telugu New Year Ugadi celebrations being held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday from 9 am to 12.30 noon.

On the occasion, the CM will present the Kalaratna and Ugadi awards, which the AP government announced on Saturday.

The Kalaratna awards will be presented to 86 individuals in various fields, including literature, dance, journalism, music, films, drama, social service, burrakatha, magic, mimicry, hasya avadhanam, painting, folk arts, sculpture, Andhra Natyam and Annamayya Sankeertans.

Similarly, Ugadi awards will be given to 116 individuals for their skills in various forms, including literature, music and drama.

There will also be Panchanga Sravanam on the occasion.

Further, Kanaka Durga Temple has made arrangements for the Visawavasu Nama Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam, under which Vedic scholars will recite the almanac on Sunday.

Almanac readings will also be organised in the offices of political parties, including the ruling Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP, apart from the opposition YSRC.