AP Transport Minister Announces Steps To Check Bus Accidents

TIRUPATI: Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Monday asserted that the state government is taking steps to prevent bus accidents across the state, particularly involving private vehicles. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a newly built APSRTC dispensary at Alipiri in Tirupati on Monday, he said recurrent accidents involving private buses have led to serious safety concerns. “To prevent such incidents, the government is planning to introduce regular training and awareness programmes for private bus drivers. Practical guidance and road safety tips will soon be provided to private bus drivers through the Transport department,” he disclosed. About the new APSRTC dispensary, the minister said the facility will provide healthcare services to about 6,000 RTC employees and their families living in Tirupati district. Built at a cost of ₹1.92 crore, the dispensary is equipped with modern infrastructure. The dispensary is to be supported by a team of 100 medical professionals, including 30 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. The project has been taken up under the supervision of APSRTC vice chairman and managing director M. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and corporation chief medical officer Dr. B. Venkata Ramana. Ramprasad Reddy said the government remains committed to ensuring the health and welfare of APSRTC employees. Replying to a question, he refuted allegations that the arrest of former minister and YSRC leader Jogi Ramesh is politically motivated. The minister maintained that the ongoing liquor scam investigation is proceeding according to law. “Any arrests made are part of the legal process,” he maintained. Those present on the occasion included APSRTC chairman K. Narayana Rao, vice chairman P.S. Munirathnam, TUDA chairman C. Divakar Reddy, secretary (Transport) Siva Sankar, regional manager E.M. Reddy, and deputy chief traffic Manager P. Viswanath.