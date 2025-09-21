AP Transfers 9 IAS Officers

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has made a minor reshuffle of nine IAS officers for administrative convenience.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand issued GO RT No. 1739 here on Saturday.

Accordingly:



S. Nagalakshmi is posted as managing director of AP Genco.



P. Prashanti is posted as director, rehabilitation and resettlement.



B.R. Ambedkar is posted as inspector general, registration and stamps.



Sridhar Chamkuri is posted as director, excise and prohibition.



Amilineni Bhargav Teja is posted as additional commissioner, AP capital region development authority.



Mallavarapu Naveen is posted as joint collector, Krishna district.



Kanta Simhachalam is appointed as chief executive officer, Khadi and Village industries board.



Mogili Venkateswarlu is posted as joint collector, Nellore district.



Dr A. Mallikarjuna is posted as director of BC welfare and given full additional charge of secretary, AP state election commission.