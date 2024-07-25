AP TRANSCO bags two awards for its digital transformation and IT innovation

VIJAYAWADA: The Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (AP TRANSCO) has bagged two prestigious awards.

One is the South Govtech Symposium award under the category of ‘digital transformation excellence for the joint meter reading App developed by its IT wing. The other is the IT innovation award for developing and implementing a demand-forecasting model based on cutting edge AI & Machine learning (ML) by its load dispatch centre.

The awards at the southern India level were presented to transmission company officials by representatives of the Governance Now South Gov-Tech Symposium award ceremony at Hyderabad.

Special chief secretary to Energy K Vijayanand, the company’s MD Chakradhar Babu, JMD Kirthi Chekuri congratulated IT/Telecom teams for winning the awards.

Vijayanand, who is also CMD of the power utility, said that the joint meter reading (JMR) app “helps field engineers submit energy particulars online with a secured transaction of digital signature, which is then directly processed in AP power coordination committee. This eliminates the conventional procedure, saves time and enforces data security through DSC authentication. “

"The implementation of the JMR application has enabled the APPCC department to eliminate late payment surcharges and receive rebates on invoice bills due to reduced delays. Normally, the surcharges amount to around 15 per cent of the invoice's total amount with a rebate of around 1 per cent.”

“With an annual invoice processing of around Rs 50,000 crore, it is estimated that the APPCC benefits by around Rs 750 crore by implementing the JMR Online Application," Vijayanand said.